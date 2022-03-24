5 foods women should eat more often for good health

To stay in good health, it is important that women eat certain foods that are especially good for issues that affect them, such as pregnancy, menstruation, and breast and ovarian cancer, menopause, among others. Whatever you put into your body determines your health. These can also strengthen the bones, fortify the immune system, and protect the skin.

Studies point out that women need to focus on certain nutrients to keep themselves healthy and combat the most prevalent female health issues through the various stages of ageing. Here are some of the top foods women should look to get more of in their diet to combat the most prevalent female health issues. Bananas are high in potassium and low in sodium. Picture: Pexels/Ioana Motoc Bananas

Studies have pointed out women's risk of stroke increases after menopause due to decreased levels of oestrogen. Bananas are high in potassium and low in sodium. They can lower blood pressure and protect against heart attack and stroke. Eggs Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrition for women as a source of easily digestible protein, healthy fats, and choline, a nutrient that has been linked to lower rates of breast cancer. Start your day with omega-3, cage-free eggs when possible for the most nutritious, helpful option.

Dairy or butter Do you buy skim milk? Always grab the low-fat or fat-free versions of your favourite dairy products? If you’re hoping to conceive any time soon, you may be making it an uphill battle for your womb. Research shows that women who eat low-fat dairy twice a day have an 85% greater risk of anovulatory infertility than those who go for the real thing. These reddish root vegetables are sweet, rich, and buttery. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Beetroot

A 2012 study published in the journal Nutrition found that drinking a glass of beetroot juice may immediately lower your blood pressure. Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes are a source of complex carbohydrates for blood sugar balance, normalising appetite and mood. They are also high in vitamin A for skin, eye, and urinary tract support. Sweet potatoes make a vibrant addition to any meal, any time of the day.

