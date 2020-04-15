5 fruits that could aid weight loss

Fruits are juicy, refreshing and delicious. They are versatile - great as snacks, breakfast and for smoothies.

If you are looking for more reasons to eat more fruits during lockdown, you would be delighted to know that there are certain fruits that are higher in fibre and pectin. Both work as natural fat burners that can help boost your metabolism and aid weight loss.

Grapefruit





Grapefruit is a cross between a pomelo and an orange and is commonly associated with dieting and weight loss.





In a study in 85 obese people, eating grapefruit or drinking grapefruit juice before meals for 12 weeks resulted in a decrease in calorie intake, a 7.1 percent decrease in body weight, and improved cholesterol levels.





While grapefruit can be eaten on its own, it also makes a great addition to salads and other dishes.





Grapefruit is very low in calories and high in vitamins A and C. It may be a healthy snack before main meals to help reduce your overall food intake.





Apple





Apples are low in calories, high in fibre, and very filling. Studies indicate that this fruit does not only keep the doctor at bay, it may support weight loss as well.





In one study, women were given three apples, three pears, or three oat cookies - with the same calorie value - per day for 10 weeks. The apple group lost 2 pounds (0.91kg) and the pear group 1.6 pounds (0.84kg), while the oat group’s weight did not change.





For best results, research shows that apples are best eaten whole - rather than juiced - to reduce hunger and control appetite.





Orange





Experts say oranges provide only 47 calories per 100 grams.





This fruit is considered to be a negative calorie fruit which means that it contains less calories than what your body requires to burn it.





It’s important to note that orange has zero fat, is low in calories and is a rich source of anti-oxidants, which makes it one of the best weight-loss friendly fruits.





Strawberries





There is research that has been done that shows that the special nutritional components in strawberries might be able to stimulate your metabolism and help suppress your appetite. They can control blood sugar and can also help you lose weight.





According to Leo Galland M.D. Director, Foundation for Integrated Medicine, strawberries are a healthy food to eat to lose weight, because there are 49 calories in one cup of strawberries. They are also loaded with Vitamin C, 3 grams of fiber, and some calcium, magnesium, and potassium.





Avocados





According to health experts, the fat content in avocados is considered healthy, which helps in promoting weight loss.





Avocados are a great source of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and fiber. Some studies have found that eating avocados can increase feelings of fullness and decrease appetite.



