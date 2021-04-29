5 healthy rules to live by, no matter your age

Good health does not happen by accident; it’s a result of proactive, preventive, healthy choices that have an impact on your health today, tomorrow and beyond, according to Bianca Tromp, a dietitian at FUTURELIFE®.

She says: “A healthy lifestyle is not only important during infancy and old age, but is crucial during all stages of life, including childhood, adolescence and adult years. Regardless of whether you are 12 or 75 years old, the impact of a healthy lifestyle should never be underestimated.”

Tromp adds that by following a few simple, healthy rules, we are all likely to share a common outcome – ongoing physical and emotional health as we age: “However, it all starts by reforming the simple choices we make each day.”

Bianca offers five healthy rules that she believes we should all be living by (regardless of our age!):

Rule 1: Watch your portions

Why is it that even though you eat perceived healthy foods, you can still be at an unhealthy weight? The problem often lies with portion control. Even too big a portion of healthy foods can cause unwanted weight gain.

And although you might see your portion sizes as “normal”, it might be time to reassess. So, what is a healthy portion size? For starches, choose low-GI starches, no more than the size of your fist.

For lean meat, chicken and fish, have a portion the size and thickness of your palm. Vegetables should fill the rest of your plate, so include about two handfuls while limiting fats to the size of the tip of your thumb.

Rule 2: Keep moving

The one thing that those who live healthy, long lives have in common is physical activity. And physical activity is not just good for your physical well-being, it also keeps you mentally and emotionally healthy.

You don’t need to be a “gym bunny”. You can walk around the block in the evenings or spend time gardening, whatever you choose – just include at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week.

Rule 3: Take care of your gut

We often associate gut health with the absence of symptoms like bloatedness, constipation, and diarrhoea, but did you know that 80% of your immune cells are in your gut?

To support our immune system and keep our gut healthy, we need a balance of probiotics (the “good” microorganisms) in our digestive tract. Including a probiotic supplement can assist in maintaining this balance.

Rule 4: Include protein in every meal

Not only does protein provide the building block for muscle maintenance and synthesis, protein will also make you feel fuller for longer. This means fewer cravings and less snacking on unhealthy foods.

Aim to include a protein source in each meal and snack. Low saturated fat protein options include nuts, nut butters, eggs, soy, lean meat and chicken cuts, fish, beans and legumes.

Rule 5: A good night’s rest

Like breathing, sleep is a fundamental human requirement. And yet, so many of us do not get the required amount of sleep to function properly. Lack of sleep can cause high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure or stroke. Other potential problems include obesity, depression and impairment in immunity. It can even affect your appearance!

Making sure you get a good night’s rest every night should be a top priority. The National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to eight hours of sleep for people over age 64, and seven to nine hours for ages 18 to 64. Children need more sleep.

“It takes more than five healthy rules to get from one to 85, but this is a great starting point!” Tromp concludes.