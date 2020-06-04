5 healthy snack ideas for the unending winter cravings

Truth be told, making healthy choices is becoming harder during the lockdown.

With more grey skies and rainy days, saying no to comfort food or stopping the temptation of reaching out for a packet of salt and vinegar chips is even harder.

But making healthy snacks available such as unsalted popcorn, unsalted nuts and fresh or dried fruit can take you a step closer to reaching your health goals.





Take a look at some ideas for healthy snacking.





Baby carrots with hummus





Carrots are crunchy, tasty, and highly nutritious. Carrots are a particularly good source of beta carotene, fibre, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants. Carrots and hummus are a great snack as is, but adding a sprinkle of seasoning will make your taste buds extra happy.





Dates and pistachios





Including dates, in smaller quantities, in your daily diet can help you keep a check on cholesterol level and even assist in weight loss. Dates have a honey-like sweetness, which combines with the strong flavour of pistachios into a snack that feels like dessert.





Homemade unsalted popcorn





Popcorn is high in several important nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and polyphenol antioxidants. Not only that, but it is also incredibly tasty and one of the world's best sources of fibre. Consuming it in moderation may even help with weight loss.





Unsalted nuts





Eating nuts as part of a healthy diet may be good for your heart. Nuts contain unsaturated fatty acids and other nutrients. Nuts are great snack food -inexpensive, easy to store and easy to pack when you're on the go.





Dried fruit





Dried fruit can boost your fibre and nutrient intake and supply your body with large amounts of antioxidants. Fibre fights heart disease, obesity, and some types of cancer (although its possible protective effect against colon cancer is controversial)



