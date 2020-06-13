5 herbs to help detox your body naturally

If you have been planning to go on a detox diet or cleanse your system by eating light, now is the right time. With the change in season, the body is usually more susceptible to infections and diseases as our immunity is low.

Toxin build up can drastically impact and slow down the efficacy of various organs. Some of the most common symptoms of toxin overload are: Tiredness

Frequent changes in digestion - constipation and diarrhea

Lack of focus, mood swings

Difficulty in sleeping

Bloating

Skin issues If you want to detox your body naturally here are five herbs to try:





Turmeric





Turmeric is a plant in the ginger family that has been widely used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine to treat digestion and liver disorders. Curcumin is the powerful phytochemical component that gives turmeric its distinctive bright yellow color and stimulates production of bile by the gallbladder. Bile eliminates toxins in the liver and rejuvenates cells that break down harmful compounds.





Milk thistle





Milk thistle acts like an antioxidant, and helps in nourishing and rejuvenating dead cells. Milk thistle, or more commonly known as "silymarin", is a herb native to the Mediterranean countries, but is also found in other parts of the world today. The seeds and leaves of this natural herb can be consumed on an empty stomach before meals for best results. It is known to draw out toxins from the body, thus aiding detoxification.





Dandelion





Dandelion is beneficial for both the kidneys and the liver. Although its mechanism is not thoroughly understood, dandelion has diuretic properties (to flush out toxins) with potassium-sparing effects, and helps protect against kidney stones. Contact dermatitis has been seen when the herb is used in fresh form rather than dried.





Ginger





Ginger is a warming spice that is excellent for aiding digestion. It stimulates bile production to help your body break down and efficiently eliminate waste. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger, is also a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant to help fight oxidative stress in the body.





Aloe Vera





Aloe vera juice is particularly known for its cleansing, purifying and detoxifying properties. You can choose to have the juice with or without the fibre. Mix it with water or other juices like bitter gourd, amla or tulsi for added benefits. Aloe vera juice is best consumed the first thing in morning.



