5 iron-rich foods you should include in your diet

You should consume food rich in vitamins, minerals, and high nutrients to keep your health in proper shape. There are various minerals, which are essential for your overall health. Iron is one of the most important minerals that hold significant contributions to the human body.

As we know that iron is very important for our health, here we look at five rich foods that you should include in your diet. Eat filling foods like high-fibre carbs and legumes. Picture: Pexels/Deeana Art Legumes Legumes are a vegetarian’s best friend. High on iron, protein, fibre, and vitamins, legumes build the body’s immunity against several diseases and nourish it from within. From lentils to beans and peas, legumes are a great source of iron, especially black-eyed peas and chickpeas.

Organ meats

All organ meat, including the liver, heart, brain, and kidney are highly nutritious and contain a high amount of iron. Rich in calcium and magnesium, spinach is also a great source of iron. Picture: Pexels/Rodolfo Quirós Spinach Rich in calcium and magnesium, spinach is also a great source of iron. It also contains vitamins C, essential for iron absorption, and vitamin K, which helps maintain bone health. It is also rich in antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, beneficial for eye health. Spinach is best when eaten raw in salads, steamed or boiled, and has a mild taste that can be improved by adding butter or olive oil.

Nuts Dried fruits and nuts like squash and pumpkin seeds, cashew nuts, peanuts, pine nuts, hazelnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts, apricots, and raisins are excellent natural sources of iron. Nuts can be excellent iron-rich snacks for those hunger pangs when you crave a cheesy burger or a spicy sandwich. Just grab a handful of nuts when you are out shopping or feel a craving coming up. You will be ditching the unhealthy junk food, and adding iron to your blood. Fish

