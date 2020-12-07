5 most nutritious foods to eat for your skin and hair

What you eat can contribute to your health overall, and some food can help skin looking younger and healthy. Eating healthily and practising a good skincare routine is essential to achieve perfectly glowing skin. Not everyone is blessed with beautiful skin, some people are prone to acne. Farah Kasman, on Quora, reveals the nutrients she used to maintain and improve healthy appearance skin. “They are mostly healthy food that is included in your daily diet. Rainbow colour fruits and vegetables such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries that are high in Vitamin C and antioxidants,” says Kasman. Pomegranate Studies show that the pomegranate juice is one of the best and powerful antioxidants because it contains very high-level free radical-fighting agents to protect skin from the polluted environment around us.

Grapes

Its skin itself contains resveratrol, an antioxidant found in red wine and other grape products. Studies have shown that resveratrol in grapes is more effective than Vitamin C and E in protecting against free radical damage.

Olives

The oil comes in several grades. Extra virgin oil is the least processed and most beneficial. It helps promote a smooth radiant complexion, heals dry and brittle hair and softens cuticles. You can also add some olive oil to your hair conditioner to adds shine to hair. Anti-ageing ingredients, olives contain Vitamin E and antioxidants to maintain firm and elastic skin. You can massage your face with olive oil before you wash your face with water-based cleanser to stimulate circulation and improve skin elasticity.

Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of Vitamin A, which is required nutrient for healthy skin. It also contains a high level of antioxidants, which can help prevent damage to our skin. Vitamin A is essential for a developing and maintaining healthy skin cells and deficiency or lack of it can cause dry skin. Carrots are also a superior source of fibre, Vitamin K, C and potassium. So, add more carrots in your salad or soups!

Green tea

Green tea is also high in antioxidants, and it has proven to reduce the damage of sunburn and overexposure to sunlight and ultraviolet light. You can enjoy the benefits drinking two cups of green tea daily, and keep some and use it as a face toner. Steep two green tea bags in a cup, of boiling water, and when its warm apply it on your scalp, leave it for an hour before rinsing it. It can help stimulate follicles and promote healthy, thicker hair growth.