Is the appraisal time stressing you out? Are you trying hard to balance their personal and professional life?
The piling up of deadlines and the zeal to excel at work has brought in extreme work load on their shoulders. At most companies, performance evaluations are underway, putting employees and managers under pressure as they sum up the achievements of the past year.
Here is a list of some easy to pocket herbs and natural products which young professionals can indulge into to recover from stress and anxiety.
Peppermint tea
Peppermint is an important part of most of our lives; from giving our upset stomach some relief to providing our drinks a refreshing taste and aroma but many are unaware of its calmative properties that can leave you relaxed, release your stress and mental pressure. In fact, when it comes to relieving stress and anxiety, peppermint tea is one of the best allies.