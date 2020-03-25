5 natural ways to boost your immune system

Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, influenza viruses continue to wreak misery globally.

Other viruses cause respiratory illness: parainfluenza viruses, adenoviruses, coronaviruses, rhinoviruses….not to mention bacteria such as Streptococcus.





With the increasing number of covid-19 cases, when you plan your meals include these powerful immune system boosters:





Get enough sleep





Sleep deprivation and stress overload increase the hormone cortisol, prolonged elevation of which suppresses immune function.Other potential problems include obesity, depression and lower sex drive.





Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits





A study in older adults showed that boosting fruit and vegetable intake improved antibody response to the Pneumovax vaccine, which protects against Streptococcus pneumonia. Fruit and vegetables are a good source of vitamins and minerals, including folate, vitamin C and potassium, which can help you boost you immune system.





Garlic





Garlic can combat sickness, including the common cold and g arlic is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent and immune booster. Because heat deactivates a key active ingredient, add it to foods just before serving.One clove (3 grams) of raw garlic contains: Manganese: 2% of the Daily Value (DV), Vitamin B6: 2% of the DV, Vitamin C: 1% of the DV, Selenium: 1% of the DV, Fiber: 0.06 grams, d ecent amounts of calcium, copper, potassium, phosphorus, iron and vitamin B1.





Citrus fruits





These fruits helps build up your immune system and also help fights common cold and flu. Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells and these are key to fighting infections. Popular citrus fruits include: grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, and clementines. Because your body doesn't produce or store it, you need daily vitamin C for continued health.





Yogurt



