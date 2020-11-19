5 quick and easy budget-friendly lunch ideas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Healthy eating doesn't have to be complicated. It can be super quick, tasty and nutritious. The best thing about eating a healthy lunch is that you can easily throw together anything and only it requires a handful of quality ingredients. Asian chicken lettuce wraps These lettuce wraps spare you the calories but pack the crunch. They're made with veggies like chopped carrots, celery, and water chestnuts. The protein is chicken, but you can sub pork, shrimp, or a combo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U L I E (@juliechristine6) Salad

Salad is always a great option for any meal. It’s quick and easy, and most times you just add what you have in your fridge or pantry.

Here is an option to try: tomato medley, cucumber, feta cheese, green olives, cannellini beans and mint. Dressed with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Nourish bowl

One of the quickest meals you can make for lunch or while you are meal prepping. It’s pan-seared salmon, asparagus, broccoli, sweet potato fries, cauliflower gnocchi, roasted chickpeas, and spicy avocado. You can cook them as you desire and plate them on top of a bed of lettuce and you can sprinkle crushed red flakes pepper for taste.

Simple classic lunch

You can never go wrong with eggs, mushrooms, tomato and some carbs. A simple yet balanced healthy meal. It has protein, healthy fats, veggies and carbs.

Cajun, garlic stuffed chicken

It will take 20 minutes to get your meal ready. Just slice chicken down the side to create a pocket.

Rub olive oil over chicken and sprinkle 1tbs roasted garlic & Cajun seasoning. Then stuff chicken with diced bella mushrooms, broccoli and Cheddar Jack cheese. Place on baking sheet and cover with aluminum: Bake in oven at 375ºC for 20 minutes.