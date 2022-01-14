5 reasons why now is the best time to drink green tea

Green tea is arguably one of the most famous super foods out there. This beverage is popular during this time of the year, as many start their health journeys.

“Getting healthy is at the top of most peoples’ New Year’s resolutions, but we often set ourselves goals that are unrealistic, and that set us up for failure,” explained Candice Sessions, Tetley Marketing Manager. “The best way to get into a healthy routine is to make small, purposeful changes that are sustainable. One of the simplest and most effective ways to get healthier is to include green tea in your daily diet. It’s the perfect hydrating antioxidant boost and can be used for iced teas and smoothies, too,” adds Sessions. If you’re looking to decrease inflammation, add green tea to your shopping list. In a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, rats given green tea extract in drinking water that were then induced with the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis (RA) developed less severe symptoms than rats with RA that drank plain water. More studies are needed in humans, but the researchers note that green tea extract may be helpful when used along with conventional RA treatment.

There are a number of beneficial nutrients found within green tea, including amino acids, fluoride and catechins, which are important for a healthy body and mind. Here are some benefits of green tea from Tetley Green tea. Green tea could lower blood sugar levels People with type 2 diabetes have insulin resistance, whereby cells cannot effectively absorb glucose. A study published in the Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences in 2014 shows green tea may help reduce insulin resistance.

Green tea may improve mental alertness Green tea has a low content of caffeine, but this is sufficient to cause mental alertness without resulting in excess anxiety and jitters. Green tea could protect the heart

According to America’s National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), green tea has cholesterol and blood pressure-lowering properties which can lead to better heart health. Green tea may reduce anxiety A 2017 Phytomedicine review indicated that caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine, found in green tea, work together to lower anxiety and influence memory and attention.