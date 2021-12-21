5 simple tips to help you eat enough vegetables every day

Growing up, I would do everything possible to avoid eating my vegetables. I grew up hating veggies, but I am an adult now and adults are supposed to eat their veggies without complaining, right? And almost everyone I talk to says that’s one of the hardest things for them to conquer.

They don’t know how to incorporate more vegetables into their diet; or just don’t have a palate for most of them. We have done some research and below are some ways to eat more vegetables every day. Keep produce visible Out of sight, out of mind. Health experts suggest that you keep vegetables that store well at room temperature in an easily visible cool corner of your kitchen or pantry so you think about using them more. And that a big basket of fruit is also a great addition and helps curb unhealthy snack choices.

Try different ways of cooking them Do you always steam your vegetables and hate the result? It is suggested you try roasting them in the oven for a different texture and flavour. Experimenting with various cooking methods means that you might find yourself enjoying them in a different way. Bake with them

While the term veggie brownies doesn't sound particularly appetising, experts say that some of the best brownie recipes have ingredients like hidden beetroot and sweet potatoes in them – and you should try them. Sneak them into a shake Experts reveal that when added to a shake, the taste of spinach, chard, and some other greens mysteriously disappears. They suggest you try adding two cups of beet greens to your shake, which are high in vitamins A, C, and B6, as well as phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, potassium, copper, and manganese.