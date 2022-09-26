5 vitamin A-rich foods to add to your diet

Among the many vitamins that we need for a healthy life, vitamin A is essential for its immune-enhancing and antioxidant properties. It can boost your vision, immunity, skin health, and reproductive health.

What is vitamin A? Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin. Our body is able to store it in necessary amounts. However, it cannot produce vitamin A on its own. That is why; vitamin A should be a part of our diet to make it healthy and well-rounded. Now, vitamin A is a micronutrient. This means that you need it in small amounts for your body to carry out various important functions.

Taking vitamin supplements will nourish your body with all the vitamins that it needs. However, including vitamin A-rich foods in your diet is the best way to obtain this important nutrient. Here are some of the foods that you can eat. Egg yolk. Picture: Klaus Nielsen Egg yolks

Foods such as eggs are an important source of vitamins to control the deficiency. Health experts reveal that eating eggs can also keep strokes at bay. Spinach. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Spinach Spinach is known as a nutrient powerhouse for a reason. Whether you are eating it raw, in a smoothie, or cooked into a dish, spinach is a great way to get fibre and vitamin A at the same time.

Sweet potato. Picture: Pexels/Damir Mijailovic Sweet potato Sweet potatoes are one of nature’s treasured sources of beta-carotene. Experts reveal that adding sweet potatoes to your diet can raise levels of vitamin A in the blood. Broccoli. Picture: Zamani Sahudi Broccoli

When it comes to vitamin A-rich foods, we just can’t miss this vegetable. Broccoli is also a great source of vitamin A. So, include it in your diet to stay healthy this winter. Carrots. Picture: Pexels/Polina Kovaleva Carrots When you think of better vision, the first thing that comes to your mind is carrots. This is because carrots are one of the best sources of vitamin A.