5 ways to drink more water in winter

Drinking water in winter can be a challenge, yet it’s the most important thing to do to live a healthier life. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, water plays many roles in your body, including maintaining electrolyte balance and blood pressure, lubricating joints, regulating body temperature and promoting cell health. Most of your fluid needs are met through the water and beverages you drink. However, you can get some fluids through the foods that you eat. For example, broth soups and foods with high water content such as celery, tomatoes, or melons can contribute to fluid intake. With some simple tricks and making some fun rules for yourself, increasing your water intake doesn't have to be difficult. Eat water-rich foods

According to Self, a health portal, one sneaky way to increase the amount of water you consume daily is to “eat your H2O“. Add fruit and vegetables with a high water content to your grocery shopping list.

Some top picks include cucumber (96% water), courgettes (95% water), watermelon (92% water), and grapefruit (91% water). Try these recipes to get started: Courgette Pasta with White Beans and Grilled Chicken, Grilled Salmon Salad with Grapefruit, and Cucumber Salad.

Use a marked water bottle

There's something about seeing my progress as I go that encourages me to keep on drinking on no matter what it is I'm working on. In fact, having a fun, visual way to see that my effort is adding up is just about the best way to get me to stick with something. Health specialists say this is one of the best ways to get yourself to drink more water.

Choose water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages

One way to drink more water — and boost your health and reduce your calorie intake — is to replace other drinks, such as fizzy drinks and sports drinks, with water.

This can also help with weight management. Substituting water for one 500ml sugar-sweetened fizzy drink will save you about 240 calories.

Set a daily water intake goal

Having a goal can help you drink more water.

Simply the act of setting a goal can be motivating which means you are more likely to make positive changes that last.

Drink one glass of water before each meal

According to Healthline, another simple way to increase your water intake is to make a habit of drinking water before each meal.

If you eat 3 meals per day, this adds an extra 3 cups (720ml) to your daily water intake.

The Mayo Clinic lists the following as signs of dehydration in adults:

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-coloured urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

When to see a doctor. Call your family doctor if you or a loved one: