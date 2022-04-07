6 budget-friendly tips for eating heart-healthy this World Health Day

Research has long shown that what we eat is important for keeping our hearts healthy. But some people hesitate to even try a heart-healthy diet, assuming it will crash their food budgets. While it’s certainly possible to spend a lot on food, there are many ways you can tame those expenses.

With today being World Health Day, the Dietitian Frequency dietitians Mbali Mapholi and Azi Booi share six ways South Africans can eat healthy without breaking the bank. Every year, the World Health Organization (WHO) honours world health. This year’s theme is “Our Planet, Our Health”. With this campaign, the WHO urges governments and the public to share stories of steps they are taking to protect the planet and their health, as well as prioritising well-being in society.

Mbali Mapholi tips Do not fear canned, jar and frozen food items Such foods are packed with nutrients, have a longer shelf life, are affordable, and can be added into one’s diet to improve its nutritional quality. For example, beetroot in a jar, canned chakalaka, canned vegetables, canned fish, canned fruit, frozen vegetables and potato wedges.

Buy local and seasonal Local produce is always a cheaper option than the alternative. Seasonal produce offers a range of nutrients that we need most for that season. For example, citrus fruit, spinach and peppers in winter are high in vitamin C, a nutrient that plays a vital role in winter common colds and flu. Include your cultural foods

Healthy eating is not about eating unfamiliar and “fancy” foods only. Healthy eating is about balancing your meals and representing all major nutrients (carbohydrates, fats and proteins) as well as vitamins and minerals. Azi Booi tips Make a shopping list when heading out to the shops

Making a shopping list has always been important but more so now when you need to make sure you buy necessities and save money. Drawing up a shopping list also helps with identifying what is needed in the house and helps you reduce food waste. Keep hydrated Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger. It helps to keep hydrated so that you can reduce the amount of money spent on food when all that the body needs at that time is water. Water helps regulate the body’s temperature and keep our cells healthy.