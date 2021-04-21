6 foods loaded with vitamin C to help you beat cold and flu season

Vitamn C is one of the most important ingredients for our bodies. It helps boost our immune systems.

When we consume food rich in vitamin C, we are likely protecting ourselves from several chronic diseases. It is common for many of us to reach for vitamin C to help protect us from things like the common cold or the flu.

This is because vitamin C has been shown to enhance cellular immunity by promoting the infection-killing ability of white blood cells. As a result, it is responsible for the proper functioning of the immune system. While it does not usually prevent infection, it can reduce the severity of cold symptoms and can shorten the duration of an infection.

But do you know which foods contain the most amount of vitamin C that will help fight the flu this season?

From our research, you can take a look and fill your grocery cart with these food items from now on.

Here are six foods that are loaded with vitamin C that will help fight the flu.

Citrus fruit

Popular citrus such as oranges helps build up your immune system and also help fight the common cold and flu. Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells and these are key to fighting infections.

Because your body does not produce or store it, they need daily vitamin C for continued health. And since this is a water-soluble vitamin (meaning that it is not stored in the body), you have another reason to reach for citrus fruits to give you your daily dose of vitamin C.

Guava

Guava is a traditional remedy for a range of health conditions. It contains about four times the amount of vitamin C as an orange. They are also rich in vitamin A and also a great diet food.

Drinking guava leaf tea may help you fight off the flu. Health experts say that guava leaf tea showed promise as an antiviral agent for flu treatment. The researchers found that the tea inhibited the growth of the virus that causes the flu.

The antiviral effect of the tea may result from the leaf’s flavonols, which are a natural antioxidant.

Mango

Mango has a sweet, tropical taste that can be eaten raw, made into salsa, grilled and added to smoothies for take-me-away to the beach play on your tastebuds.

It is also a great source of vitamin A, which as we know, plays a big role in boosting immunity and promoting healthy eyes.

Kiwi

Kiwi is one of the world’s most nutritious fruits and contains very high levels of vitamin C.

This sweet, green fruit is jam-packed with antioxidants vitamins C and E. It not only helps get rid of a cold or flu but is essential to preventing it in the first place.

Vitamin C increases the production of antibodies and white blood cells, which help fight against infection.

Vitamin E is required for the production of immunoglobulins. These act as your bodies’ own personal bodyguards as they destroy all those pathogens that try to do you harm.

Kiwis should be eaten as soon as they are ripe as leaving them standing could decrease their vitamin C levels.

Cauliflower

Health experts reveal that one cup of chopped raw cauliflower is loaded with vitamin C which helps prevent cellular damage, aids iron absorption, and reduces cholesterol.

Cauliflower, in particular, is a beneficial food to eat when you’re sick because it’s also rich in glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that helps fight off infection.

Dip raw cauliflower florets in low-fat yoghurt, drizzle them with vinaigrette or add them to your favourite vegetable soup recipe.

Pineapple

Pineapple is loaded with vitamin C as well as bromelain, a digestive enzyme that helps break down food and reduce bloating.

It is a natural anti-inflammatory to help you recover faster. Eat it raw, grill it or add it to a smoothie for all the health benefits it provides.