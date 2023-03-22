6 foods to activate your happy hormones

March 20 marked the International Day of Happiness. We bring you six foods that can boost your mood so you feel happier from the inside out.

According to the World Happiness Report, the first International Day of Happiness was celebrated 10 years ago on March 20, 2013. People worldwide have recognised not only the importance of measuring happiness and well-being but have made gains to support public and private policies to help promote it. Now, let’s talk about the everyday food items that you didn’t know could help boost your happy hormones. Dietician and Geneway practitioner Dr Christa North suggests a few foods to make you happy.

Fatty fish like salmon are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which may lower your risk of depression. Picture: Sebastian Coman Photography Salmon Fatty fish like salmon are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which may lower your risk of depression. Omega-3s contribute to the structure of your brain, improving the fluidity of your brain’s cell membrane, and play key roles in brain development and cell signalling. Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of the mineral selenium, and studies have shown that people who are low in it have increased rates of depression with increased irritability, anxiety, and tiredness. Brazil nuts are nutritional powerhouses and support brain function. Bananas are high in vitamin B6, which helps synthesise feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin and prebiotic fibre. Picture: Pexels/Solodsha Bananas Bananas are high in vitamin B6, which helps synthesise feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin and prebiotic fibre. Bananas are a respectable source of vitamin C and give you energy.

Water Water is integral for our bodies to function properly. Even the smallest degree of water loss can impair our physical and mental well-being. When you’re dehydrated, it can affect your ability to concentrate. Water also cushions the brain, spinal cord, and other sensitive tissues. A cup of caffeinated coffee can boost your mood in the short and long term. Picture: Pexels/Blank Space Coffee

A cup of caffeinated coffee can boost your mood in the short and long term. On a short-term basis, caffeine provides an immediate pick-me-up – and can provide a mood boost. Plus, a review of data from 12 studies on caffeine and depression suggests that coffee may help protect against depression. According to the results, the ideal is about two cups (400 ml) of coffee per day. Fermented foods