6 reasons why eggs are the healthiest food on the planet

Eggs are an important and versatile ingredient for cooking and an easy way to give your family nutrients. They also contain antioxidants and powerful brain nutrients that many people are deficient in.

The egg white and yolk are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals. The yolk contains fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamins D and E) and essential fatty acids; while most of the protein is found in the egg white. Take a look at the top six nutritional benefits of eating an egg. 1. Vitamin A

Fighting like soldiers on a battlefield, our immune system is the body’s defence against invading viruses, bacteria and other illness-causing pathogens. Eggs are high in vitamin A, important for normal immune function, as well as skin health and vision. Tossing the egg yolk? Don’t! This may mean you are missing out on zinc and selenium, two other nutrients important for supporting our immune system. 2. Vitamin D Scientists think that vitamin D may reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections, and also the flu. We also know that a vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, heart disease, and cancers. With almost a third of our daily needs in one large egg, eggs are a source of vitamin D. Did you know that most of the vitamin D is found in the egg yolk, one of the few food sources of vitamin D? All the more reason why we should eat the whole egg.

3. Lutein and Zeaxanthin At the centre of the retina (the thin layer of tissue that lines the back of the eye) are high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin, nutrients that may lower the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in older people. Lutein and zeaxanthin work by protecting the macular (the pigmented area in the centre of the eye that that helps with sharp vision) from absorbing damaging UV radiation, and also help to improve visual sharpness. 4. Vitamin B12

Plant-based eating like vegetarianism is on the rise. Vegetarians are encouraged to supplement their diets with vitamin B12. One large egg contains almost 44% of our B12 daily requirement. 5. Choline Our cells cannot function without choline which forms part of the building blocks for the important brain chemical, acetylcholine. This makes choline important for memory, mood, muscle control, and other brain and nervous system functions. Our bodies can make some choline but not enough, which is why including eggs in your diet is important to help meet our choline needs.