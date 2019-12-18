The plant-based diet has seen tremendous growth over the years, as more and more people are starting to opt for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits.

We spoke to International Health and Wellness expert, Maria Ascencao on why this is the case, besides people looking for a much healthier food option. Below is what she said.

