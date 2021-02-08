6 superfoods that can make your skin glow

Just a few small adjustments to your diet could give your skin the nutrients it needs to shine. Superfoods are a great starting point for anyone looking to improve the overall quality of their skin or something to help prevent the appearance of premature ageing. What makes it even sweeter is just how delicious these superfoods are. But why do superfoods, as they are referred to, have an effect on your complexion? We all know the saying “you are what you eat”, right? When we fuel our bodies with the nutrients it needs, it will start to show in our skin. Because the skin is the largest organ in the body, the foods we eat play an important function in its overall health. The skin protects us from bacteria, viruses, pollution, and chemical substances. So, naturally, what we eat has a direct impact on our skin. A healthy diet full of good fats, antioxidants, vitamin C, collagen, and amino acids is the secret to having radiant, glowing skin – and here are some of the best superfoods from Herbalife to help you shine from the inside out in 2021. Avocado

This little fruit is probably one of the most versatile foods there is. We’ve all seen it used in healthy cake and ice cream recipes, as a face mask, and as a creamy addition to basically any meal of the day, but have you stopped to consider its benefits?

Avocados contain healthy fats and are rich in vitamins (especially vitamins E and C) and minerals. These nutrients help regenerate damaged skin cells, improve suppleness, and reduce redness and irritation.

Salmon

Jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids, the nutrients in salmon can do wonders for your skin. That’s because omega-3 helps calm inflammation; inflammation can lead to a breakdown of collagen and elastin, which is why we try and combat it.

As we get older, the natural barrier that sits on top of the skin to protect it from the elements starts wearing thin and retains less moisture. That’s when the skin starts to sag and wrinkles start forming. To help counter this, you can make sure you incorporate healthy fats into your diet, and salmon is a great source of those fats. When you have high levels of good fat in your body, it helps the skin maintain good levels of oils that make it look and feel healthier.

Blueberries

Free radicals are one of the skin’s worst enemies. They increase inflammation and break down the skin’s collagen, leaving it less firm. Luckily, antioxidants, like vitamin C found in blueberries, can help prevent free radical damage.

Blueberries are also a good source of several other vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K and manganese. These help improve your heart health and blood circulation, and ultimately lead to healthier skin. The added boost of vitamin C and anthocyanin can also help your body produce more collagen, giving you the appearance of plumper, healthier skin. Overall, these small, round berries pack a powerful punch when it comes to skin benefits.

Bone broth

As unappealing as it may sound, think of bone broth as a super stock that boasts good-for-your-skin collagen. It's also packed with minerals like calcium and magnesium, and essential amino acids that help skin look smooth and firm and increase elasticity. This is especially important as we get older because our bodies break down more collagen. Making sure your body has the right nutrients to replenish collagen is important for skin health.

So, how do you incorporate bone broth into your daily diet? If a bone broth soup doesn’t sound like something you’d try, pop it into your protein shake in the morning or mix it into your oatmeal for a savoury version.

Lemon

From their rinds to their juicy centres, lemons are great for the skin. The refreshing citrus contains vitamin C, which helps neutralise free radicals and contributes to collagen and elastin production in the body. Magnesium and potassium can also be found in lemons, which can help improve the appearance and condition of our skin.

One study showed that increasing your vitamin C intake increases the levels of antioxidants in the body, so start your day with a glass of lemon water – your complexion will thank you.

Turmeric

It’s time to head to the spice rack and grab the container of turmeric. Why? Because of its incredible anti-inflammatory properties. It stimulates circulation, which may help reduce puffiness and under-eye darkness caused by poor circulation. It can also help reduce redness from blemishes and calm skin conditions like eczema.

Not only does it add incredible aromatic flavour to Indian dishes, it can also be used in lotions, facemasks, and tea, among many other home remedies, to help bring out your natural glow.