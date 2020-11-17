6 vitamin-C rich fruits that promote lung health

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We all know that vitamin C plays a big role when it comes to boosting our immunity. It is one healthy nutrient that helps prevent our bodies from free radical damage, helps manage diabetes, heart health, and promotes healthy skin. This makes it more important for us to include vitamin C in our daily diet, especially because experts around the world are advocating for strong immunity. A strong immunity not only protects you from diseases but also protects against respiratory troubles, which is one of the major symptoms of Covid-19. Vitamin C also boosts our overall lung health. Based on a study published in the European Respiratory Journal, it has been found that vitamin C has anti-inflammatory effects on the lungs. Several studies have shown that vitamin C consumption reduces lung fibrosis and lung cancer risk.

Below we list six fruits that can provide you with your daily dose of much-needed Vitamin C.

1. Orange

Apart from oranges being so yummy, they have a rich nutrient profile. These are a storehouse of vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre that boost our immunity and promote gut health.

2. Guava

Besides it being so tasty, the guava is known for its weight loss benefits. It builds immunity and helps manage diabetes.

3. Pomegranates

The juicy red pearls are a powerhouse of nutrients that are known to fight viruses and boost our overall health. You can eat pomegranate alone or sprinkles on salad and other dishes.

4. Strawberry

Strawberries are powerhouses of nutrients. They are rich in fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and have zero cholesterol and fat, which makes the fruit an ideal choice for a guilt-free snack.

5. Kiwi

Studies show that 100 grams of kiwi fruit can provide you with 74.7 grams of vitamin C. So, make kiwis a part of your everyday meal plan to promote overall health.

6. Grapes

We all love munching on grapes. They taste delicious and are full of nutrients that improve your immune function and can help flush out toxins from the body.