7 practical ways to help you become healthy

Being healthy should be part of your overall lifestyle and this can be done by living healthy through good nutrition and regular exercise.

According to the Indigo Wellness Index, one of the most comprehensive health indices, covering 191 countries across the world, South Africa takes the top spot for being unhealthiest country on Earth.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics show that South Africans between ages of 30 and 70 have a 26 percent probability of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, or chronic respiratory disease.





The long-term benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle can make a significant difference in preventing these diseases, reducing stress and improving general wellbeing.





However, most often people start off the year on a positive note with a list of new year’s resolution which usually includes eating healthy and exercising often but sadly, within a week or two the unhealthy habits return.





The important thing to remember is that living a healthy lifestyle doesn’t mean hours of training at the gym and eating only salad leaves. It’s about making easy-to-manage healthy choices in your day-to-day living.





Those could include getting rid of junk food from your diet, taking the stairs instead of the lifts, increasing your fruit by one, drinking one extra glass of water or quitting smoking. That first step is the most important part, then things will become easier and before you even realise living a healthy lifestyle will come naturally.





“Adapting a healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to come with expensive gym memberships and unreal expectations – there are some realistic ways that can bring good changes to your body, mind, mood and attitude. A long-lasting improvement is possible with consistency and discipline”, says Sibonile Dube, Head of Communications & Public Affairs, Africa Cluster at Novartis.





Below are some health tips from Dube which can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle:





Cut down on sugar





Cut back on the amount of sugar that you would regularly add to foods, such as cereal, and drinks such as tea and coffee. Stay away from sugar-sweetened beverages, go for sugar free or low-calorie drinks. When shopping, compare food labels and go for the products with the lowest amounts of added sugars.





Lower your salt intake





Taking in too much salt increases blood pressure which can lead to heart disease and strokes. Avoid adding salt to foods – instead use herbs, spice, lemon and other salt-free seasoning blends. Eat fresh poultry, fish and lean meat rather than processed, canned or smoked meats.





Limit alcohol intake





Too much alcohol is bad for your health because it can damage your internal organs – specifically the liver. Heavy drinking can lead to the development of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and digestive problems. Excessive drinking also increases your risks of getting cancer and cardiovascular disease. An occasional glass of wine isn’t a cause for concern, but the cumulative effects of drinking alcohol can take its toll on your body.





Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables





Having a diet rich in fruits and vegetables has been linked to improved health. This is because fruits and veggies are loaded with antioxidants, minerals, fiber and vitamins which can protect you from chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.





Exercise regularly





Exercising helps with lowering the risk of some diseases. The health benefits of regular physical activity should not be ignored as they have a positive effect to the body’s overall well-being.





Walking is just as good as jogging/running for heart health. In terms of heart health, walking for an hour is roughly equivalent to a half-hour run.





Eat less processed meats





Processed meat is considered unhealthy because it has been linked to diseases like, high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer. Go for healthier options such as salmon, chicken and hake.





Stay hydrated



