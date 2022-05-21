Almost everyone wants to have a healthy mind, a lean and fit body, and soft and supple skin. In order to achieve this, you must mix a structured workout routine with a nutritionally balanced diet.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, before doing any of that, it is critical to detox the body with a proper cleansing process in order to eliminate harmful toxins. Due to our demanding work schedules, the majority of people fail to stick to various detox programmes. If you want to cleanse your body naturally, a few simple changes in lifestyle could be extremely beneficial for you. We have compiled a list of useful tips that are simple to implement and require little time and effort. Here are 7 tips on how you can naturally detox your body

Swap caffeinated drinks with Green tea Caffeinated beverages, such as tea and coffee might be harmful to your health. In order to avoid the side effects of caffeine, swop it with green tea, which is a far healthier alternative. Apart from detoxifying the digestive system, it also helps in weight loss by improving your body's metabolism.

Story continues below Advertisement

Drink warm water with lemon juice

Story continues below Advertisement

Start your day with a glass of warm water mixed with a freshly squeezed lemon. This miraculous mixture has the potential to remove toxins from the body. Add grated ginger to the mix for even greater results. Lemon and ginger work well together to improve digestion and give your metabolism a boost. Preparing this drink is a simple, easy task and will not take you more than 2-3 minutes to make it. This is one of the most effective natural detox remedies. Make sure you consume this mixture on an empty stomach for a more effective body detox.

Story continues below Advertisement

Avoid packaged fruit juices Preservatives, flavour enhancers, colouring agents, and processed sugar may be found in packaged fruit juices. All of these elements have the ability to negatively impact your health. Detox with fresh fruit juices instead, These foods are high in important fibres, which help indigestion.

Get enough sleep Besides just detoxing the body, It's extremely important to detox the mind. It's essential to detox your entire body. Many people undervalue the importance of a good night's sleep. While you sleep, your brain also flushes away toxins. As a result, ensure that you get enough sleep each night.

Drink water It is important to be hydrated at all times. Water does more than satisfy our thirst. Water lubricates our joints, increases our energy, reduces appetite, and, yes, is necessary for effective detoxification, especially through our kidneys, skin, and bowels. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. 2 litres or approximately 8-10 glasses. You may also carry a water bottle with you at all times and drink while refilling it as much as possible.

Include probiotics in your daily diet Yoghurt is a super-food that is an excellent source of probiotics and contains healthy bacteria that help in digestion and cleanses the digestive tract. Make sure you consume yoghurt or curd on a regular basis. Drink cinnamon or fenugreek tea