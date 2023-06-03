The study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, recruited 2,380 participants with an average age of 54 years and an equal split of men and women. After completing a fitness test and a year-long food questionnaire, higher scores indicated that participants' diets prioritized fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, legumes, fish, and healthy fats while limiting red meat and alcohol.

Interestingly, the researchers found a significant link between adopting a Mediterranean-style diet and better fitness levels. In fact, study author Dr Michael Mi said, "This study provides some of the strongest and most rigorous data thus far to support the connection that better diets may lead to higher fitness." So what are the benefits of a Mediterranean-style diet? Let's take a closer look: Improved heart health

One of the most significant benefits of eating a Mediterranean-style diet is improved heart health. This type of diet is filled with foods that can lower your risk of developing heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases. Weight loss A Mediterranean-style diet emphasises whole, unprocessed foods, which can help you feel fuller for longer and lose weight in the process.

Better gut health This diet is rich in fibre, which can help improve your gut health and reduce your risk of developing digestive issues. Reduced inflammation

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and healthy fats can help reduce inflammation throughout your body, which can have a positive impact on numerous health conditions. Balanced nutrition Prioritise a balanced intake of different types of foods, ensuring that you get a variety of essential nutrients that your body needs to function correctly.

Nutritional consultant Vanessa Ascencao said that the study provided another reason to eat healthily. She encouraged South Africans to become more mindful and intentional about their health and well-being and to adopt a healthy eating plan which will prevent illness and disease. Ascencao said: “South Africa is reported to have one of the highest obesity rates in the world with more than 20 million adults overweight due to unhealthy eating and lack of physical activity. And health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer are among the top causes of death in the country.” “Eat fresh whole foods as close to nature as possible such as fruits, vegetables, oily fish and healthy fats. Prepare meals from scratch and increase intake of beans, legumes, brown rice, oats and lentils which are affordable sources of protein, and high in fibre, vitamins and minerals,” she said.

“Reduce intake of red meat, processed food and alcohol. Avoid smoking and get active. Walking regularly throughout the day especially after each meal, can help reduce blood pressure and blood sugar levels, improve muscle development and elevate mood”. She recommends getting enough restorative sleep, reducing stress, and trying high-quality natural supplements like Spirulina, as modern diets have been overly processed and are low in nutrients. Noting that Spirulina was a great addition to your diet because it is made entirely from natural ingredients and has over a hundred vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory characteristics that are vital for good health.