Are there any known health advantages to the Coconut Blue Cloud Smoothie taking TikTok by storm?

I just discovered the Coconut Blue Cloud Smoothie, a popular TikTok beverage. It's a well-known blue smoothie with a lot of on-trend ingredients that has been described as having an unmistakably stunning cerulean (yeah, that's a "Devil Wears Prada" reference) marble colour.
The Marianna's Coconut Cloud Smoothie is a collaboration between lifestyle influencer Marianna Hewitt and Erewhon, the upscale grocery store frequented by all the celebrities in Los Angeles. Have I mentioned that according to Buzzfeed, it costs the equivalent of R320?
People from Los Angeles have been rushing to Erewhon to taste Marianna's special smoothie ever since she first revealed it in the beginning of March, and some who don't live in LA have even tried crafting their own re-creations at home!
According to Buzzfeed, the ingredients for the original Erewhon coconut cloud smoothie include Malk almond milk, vanilla collagen peptides, banana, pineapple, avocado, a can of coconut milk, blue Majik Spirulina, vanilla stevia, and almond butter. While each of these components individually provides a range of health advantages and plenty to appreciate, just one serving has easily more than 600 calories and over 20g of fat, the majority of which is saturated and above the daily recommendations.
However, it is still lovely and makes you feel special when you drink it, so I developed a version using Dole pineapples and bananas that, in all honesty, I'd be content to have every day with a few little adjustments.
Many American TikTok health and wellness influencers claim that the Erewhon smoothie is packed with good fats, which is not really the case. Even if there is currently a health halo about many coconut products, the fact that they are still high in saturated fat and that the original recipe calls for a lot of coconut cream - which is solid at room temperature and not recommended as a component of a heart-healthy diet - does not alter.
The main component, coconut, contains lauric acid, which the body transforms into substances that aid in defending the body against infections and viruses. Due to these special lipids, several experts also suggest coconut oil to support thyroid, skin, and brain health.
Although many TikTokers have attempted to replicate it at home, I would not make the original recipe frequently because it simply contains too many calories, total fat, and carbohydrates. Just too much, really.
However, if I could get one just to taste it, I would! But I can say with certainty that it would be a luxury item for both my money and my diet. Why not savour the smoothie's aesthetic beauty while you consume it? It's okay to indulge in food every so often as long as you follow the 80/20 rule. Try a version of this smoothie at home if you want to indulge!
