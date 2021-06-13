Arthritis: 4 foods to avoid that can cause inflammation

Arthritis is believed to be a disease of the elderly, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it can affect people of all ages, including children. Arthritis is a joint inflammation that can affect one or several joints. Some of the ways to help arthritis patients relieve joint pain include taking medicine and practising therapeutic exercises.

In addition to that, experts advise that arthritis patients maintain a healthy lifestyle. That requires taking note of which foods to eat and which ones to avoid. That said, below is a list of foods to avoid – as they might cause inflammation: Alcohol

Excessive use of alcohol weakens the liver and alters other multi-organ interactions – and it also can cause inflammation, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Processed sugar While chatting to The Global Healthy Living Foundation, Jen Bruning, MS, RD, registered dietitian nutritionist, said that consuming a lot of processed sugar causes the body to release pro-inflammatory proteins called cytokines. That chronic inflammation is what causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in your joints, according to Bruning.

Gluten and Casein According to the Arthritis Foundation, those who suffer from joint pain are gluten and casein-sensitive and may find relief by avoiding them. Gluten is found in wheat, barley and rye. And casein is found in dairy products. Refined carbohydrates