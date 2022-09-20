Avocados, the super food that also plays a role in maternal nutrition

Although there is little research on nutrition prior to conception, studies have shown that a Mediterranean-style diet, which includes nutritious foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans, and nuts, may support fertility outcomes in some women who are having trouble getting pregnant. With larger intakes of monounsaturated fats associated with nearly 3.5 times higher probabilities of live delivery following embryo transfer, this diet may be linked to a 70% decreased incidence of ovulatory problems in infertile women.

Avocados are classified as a fat fruit. The majority of the fat in avocados is "good" monounsaturated fat. While there are good fats and bad fats (polyunsaturated and monounsaturated), trans fats are among the less healthy fats. Avocados are a special food that can help with maternal nutrition, birth outcomes, and the quality of breast milk since they include essential nutrients including folate, fibre, monounsaturated fats, potassium, and carotenoids. A standout nutritional feature of the Mediterranean diet is monounsaturated fats. While avocados are not part of the traditional Mediterranean diet , more than two thirds (70%) of the fatty acid content of avocados are monounsaturated fatty acids, which supports the inclusion of avocados in this dietary pattern.

Monounsaturated fatty acids make up almost 29% of blood fatty acids of pregnant women, 18% of the umbilical cord blood, and 23% of the blood of a newborn. Monounsaturated fatty acid levels have also been shown to be significantly lower in small-for-gestational-age (SGA) new-borns compared to those born appropriate for gestational age. One avocado contains 13 grams of monounsaturated fatty acids, supporting the intake of this food during the preconception period. Breast milk contains fat, primarily oleic acid, a kind of monounsaturated fatty acid, which accounts for more than 50% of its calories. Picture by Bethany Randall/ unsplash Avos during pregnancy The mother's diet during pregnancy plays a critical role in supplying essential nutrients that support the development of the brain and central nervous system, red blood cell synthesis, enzyme activity, bone growth and foetal growth.

In addition to other nutrients (such as iron, zinc, calcium, vitamin D, and essential fatty acids), folate is important for regular cell division, the production of red and white blood cells and the development of the foetus during pregnancy. Birth defects, low birth weight, pre-term birth, and heart and neural tube disorders are all more common when mothers receive inadequate amounts of folate. Avocados are a great source of folate (approximately 40 µg of folate per serving), higher than a serving of most fruits, tree nuts and seeds. Avos during breastfeeding

Breast milk contains fat, primarily oleic acid, a kind of monounsaturated fatty acid, which accounts for more than 50% of its calories. Avocados have 5g of monounsaturated fat per serving, the majority of which is oleic acid (4.5g). The amount of lutein, a carotenoid vitamin derived from plants that is commonly referred to as the "eye vitamin " rises sharply in breastmilk, rising from 25% in the first few days of breastfeeding to 50% by the end of the first month; 370 mg of lutein, which may play a role in baby eye development and have neuroprotective properties, may be found in one avocado. So be sure to add an avo as part of your maternal nutrition.

