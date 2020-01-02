Slimmers should avoid fad diets and quick fixes as they are usually ‘too good to be true’, England’s top doctor has warned.
Products promising rapid weight loss by reducing appetite and fatigue can also have damaging side effects from stomach problems to heart issues, said NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis.
Losing weight is the most common resolution adopted to mark the New Year.
With one in four young people saying their appearance is their top concern, Professor Powis warned that the easy availability of quick-fix products such as diet pills and ‘detox teas’ online and on the high street could play on body image anxieties.
He advised those wanting to shed Christmas gains to do so ‘gradually and safely’.