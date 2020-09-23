Boost your hydration with these 3 easy recipes

Drinking water can be a challenge for some people, yet it’s the most important thing to do to live a healthier life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, water plays many roles in your body, including maintaining electrolyte balance and blood pressure, lubricating joints, regulating body temperature and promoting cell health

Most of your fluid needs are met through the water and beverages you drink. However, you can get some fluid from the foods you eat. According to Self, a health portal, one sneaky way to increase the amount of water you consume on a daily basis: eat your H2O.

Add fruits and vegetables with a high water content to your grocery shopping list. Some top picks include cucumber (96% water), baby marrow (95% water), watermelon (92% water), and grapefruit (91% water).

With most parts of South Africa warming up in spring, hydrating is a must. Adding fresh fruit, herbs and some kinds of vegetables to water gives it flavour.