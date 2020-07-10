Cold and flu buster: How to make golden turmeric milk

Golden Turmeric Milk or Haldi Doodh is an Indian drink that has been gaining popularity in Western cultures.

The drink is a powerful Indian drink with medicinal properties. It’s a great immunity booster when suffering from cold, cough, sore throat, headaches, joint aches.

This bright yellow beverage is traditionally made by warming up cow or plant-based milk with turmeric and other spices, such as cinnamon and ginger.





Dr Kunal Manek, Ayurveda Consultant, and Panchakarma Physician says, "Haldi or turmeric as we all know is one of the most powerful spices hidden in your kitchen. A staple in Indian cooking, it is also a go-to fix for an array of health issues.





For centuries Ayurvedic medicine has been using Curcumin, the active component in turmeric for its antioxidant properties.





This is why consuming a warm glass of turmeric milk is advised. The anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal agents present in turmeric help strengthen our immune system from the inside."





Other health benefits of this golden milk include:





Loaded with antioxidants





The key ingredient in this yellow milk is turmeric and is loaded with antioxidants. According to a 2013 study on the Role of curcumin in systemic and oral health to Curcumin, the active component in turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries due to its strong antioxidant properties.

Antioxidants are compounds that fight cell damage, protecting your body from oxidative stress.





Reduce inflammation and joint pain





Yellow milk also has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation and joint pain. Research shows that ginger, cinnamon and curcumin — the active ingredient in turmeric — have potent anti-inflammatory properties.





Has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties





According to Healthline, In India, golden milk is often used as a home remedy against colds. In fact, the yellow drink is touted for its immune-boosting properties.





A 2014 study on Antibacterial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Activity of Curcuminsuggest that curcumin has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties which may help prevent and fight infections.





Although the results of test-tube studies are promising, there is currently no evidence that golden milk reduces infections in people.





Golden Turmeric Milk Recipe:





Ingredients

1 cup Whole milk (Or Coconut / Soy / Almond)

3/4 teaspoon turmeric (Powder or Haldi)

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon black pepper (Ground or Pepper Powder, reduce it to a pinch if you prefer less spicy)





Instructions

Mix together all the ingredients in pan and bring it to boil.

Simmer for a minute or so and switch off the flame.

Sip slowly while still hot.





Recipe: My food story



