Consider oats as more than just a breakfast option

Oats, a supergrain, is a natural superfood that contains a selection of health benefits that all work together to fuel the body, helping with physical and mental well-being. In addition to being packed with fibre to aid digestion, oats are also low GI, which helps restore natural sustained energy, and are low in sodium, which can help reduce the risk of high blood pressure – a factor for heart disease. Oats are most commonly thought of a nutritious breakfast option, the perfect way to fuel your body for the day. While this is true, we’re here to let you know that oats can be enjoyed in so many more ways – one of which is a delicious savoury meal which is perfect for lunch or dinner. Try this easy recipe for a Savoury Spanish Jungle Oats Bowl, packed with all the nutritional goodness of a regular bowl of oats and even more flavour. Ingredients:

· 1 cup of Jungle Large Tiger Oat Flakes

· Half an onion, chopped

· 300g extra-lean mince

· 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

· Salt to taste

· 1 tin of All Gold peeled and diced tomatoes

· 1 tsp of All Gold tomato paste

· ½ tsp of smoked paprika

· Pinch of cayenne pepper

· 4 poached or soft-boiled eggs

· Freshly chopped parsley

Method:

1. Combine the oats, water, quarter teaspoon of salt and pepper in a large saucepan over medium heat. Once the mixture starts to bubble, turn down to a simmer.

2. Cook Jungle Large Tiger Oat Flakes for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. While the oats is cooking, spray a pan with olive oil cooking spray to fry over medium heat.

4. Once heated, add the onion and sprinkle with a quarter teaspoon salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add in the garlic and cook for another minute. Add in the lean mince and break it into pieces with a wooden spoon. Cook for about 5 minutes until the meat is cooked through. Take the pan off the stove.

5. Combine the tinned tomato, tomato paste, paprika and cayenne pepper in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is chunky and pasty.

6. Add equal portions of oats to 4 bowls. Top with a quarter cup of the mince mixture, 1-2 tbs of tomato sauce and 1 poached egg. Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley.