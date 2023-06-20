Convenience food: Nourishing the brains and bodies of school-age children

While there is so much today that is trumpeted as ‘convenient and easy’, many parents feel overwhelmed by the complexities and stresses of modern life. Convenience has become the go-to for many people when it comes to food because of the fast-paced lifestyle that many individuals lead.

With work, school, and other responsibilities taking up a large portion of our time, it can be difficult to find the time to prepare healthy meals from scratch. This has led to an increase in the consumption of fast food, frozen meals, and pre-packaged snacks that are quick and easy to prepare. For many, this has led to the over-reliance on ‘quick meals’ rich in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats leading to poor nutrition and an increased risk of stunting. Parents face a range of challenges when it comes to making sure their kids get the nutrition they need to support optimal physical and cognitive development. Many children are picky or fussy eaters. Load shedding is not helping, constantly disrupting food preparation plus high prices are narrowing the choices of food we can afford, said Vanessa Clarke, a Registered Dietitian and spokesperson for ADSA (Association for Dietetics in South Africa).

Clarke said, “While good nutrition is important at every age, school-going children are particularly vulnerable to the impact of poor diet. Of course, healthy eating helps to grow strong bodies, muscles, bones and teeth, but it also affects brain development and cognitive performance, as well as mood. Balanced meals play a vital role in having a well-adjusted child who is better equipped to meet the demands of a busy school day.” Unfortunately, this trend towards convenience foods can contribute to stunting which occurs when children do not receive adequate nutrition during their early years, which in turn can lead to impaired physical and cognitive development.

Convenience foods are often high in calories, fat, and sugar, but low in essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals. When children consume these foods instead of nutrient-dense options like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, they may not be getting the nutrients they need to grow and develop properly. Children who suffer from stunting typically have short stature and are at a higher risk for chronic diseases and poor performance in school.

Children require protein to maintain the normal functioning of their cells. Picture by Jimmy Dean/Unsplash In South Africa, an estimated 27% of children under the age of five suffer from stunting. This figure is higher than the global average of 20%. Stunting is a condition where a child experiences diminished growth and development due to nutritional deficiencies, and consistent infections. According to UNICEF, children from the poorest households in South Africa are six times more likely to experience stunting than those from the wealthiest households.

Thembekile Dhlamini, an ADSA spokesperson and Registered Dietitian, shared tips with parents struggling with their children's diets at home and school. She advised parents to be role models for healthy eating and make a healthy lifestyle part of their values. She also noted that by understanding our children's preferences and habits, parents and caregivers can ensure they understand healthy eating and reinforce it at home to support their children's well-being.

Experts agree that supporting the energy demands of school-going children was key. Just like adults, children require energy in three forms - protein to support the everyday functions of the cells in their bodies, high-fibre carbohydrates for a steady supply of glucose for their brains and bodies, and healthy to support brain health and help children's bodies absorb crucial vitamins such as Vitamin A, D, E and K.