In the hustle and bustle of the modern world, it's not uncommon to see people skipping lunch only to eat when they get home. However, snacks and lunches are important as they help to fuel you, by giving you and your kids the energy they need to get through the school day while also remaining productive.

Research shows that kids who are well-nourished can focus better and are able to perform at their peak academically and at sports. Getting into a lunch routine doesn’t have to be painful. You can easily overcome the morning blues with some simple planning and organising practises. Building healthy eating habits in children is also facilitated by packing nutritious lunches. It's crucial to keep in mind that fruit and fresh veggies are your closest allies when it comes to packing a lunch box full of healthy foods.

If you do just one thing this year to make the kid’s school life and your work life easier, consider mastering a healthy lunchbox that won’t break your budget. It’s easier than you think. We're fortunate to start off with a number of delicious fruits in season, such as stone fruit that can be included whole to the lunchbox. Look for fruit that will travel well and are perennial favourites, such as yellow cling peaches, firm nectarines, plums, and apricots.

Registered dietitian, Reabetjoe Mokoko aka Rea-TheCookingDietitian agrees that, “lunchbox packing can be overwhelming, especially with the hectic weekday schedules most parents have.” The trick, according to Rea, is to plan and prepare in advance on the days that are less busy. Buy in bulk:

Instead of buying pre-packed small snacks such as nuts, peanuts, and pretzels, buy the cheaper bulk packs of the healthier snacks and portion them into smaller packets at home. “I also always advise to pack fresh fruit that is in season, not only are they more affordable but they also have a higher nutritional value.” Load shedding lunch hack:

As South Africans, we are unable to escape the new realities of load shedding coupled with the fact that most families are living on tight monthly budgets as a result of the prolonged economic depression. It's crucial to concentrate on putting together budget-friendly, healthful lunch boxes. “One cost-saving, time-saving hack is to cook a bit extra at supper-time so that you have tasty leftovers that can be used for lunch boxes,” said Mokoko. Leftover rice, pasta, or lentil dishes can easily be packed in lunch boxes, and leftover chicken can be utilised in making chicken salad sandwiches. With some fresh salad ingredients like grated carrot and diced tomato, many leftover recipes taste great in a wrap or pita.

So, what does a healthy lunchbox include? Every day, choose a variety of easy to eat foods that both you and your kids will enjoy from all the different food groups. Include fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy proteins such as peanut butter and eggs, whole grain starches such as brown bread, and dairy such as low-fat yoghurt, cottage cheese and cheddar. Use a healthy fat, like olive oil, if you must include it in your cooking.

Rea-TheCookingDietitian’s key tips when it comes to lunch box packing: Keep it fresh and healthy. Avoid highly processed foods.