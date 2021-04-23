DIY immune boosters that are quick and easy to make

As the chilly weather sets in, viruses and germs start operating in full swing and everybody around you seem to be catching the same flu or fever

Our immune system is charged with disease-fighting antioxidants, white blood cells, and several antibodies. However, if you have a weak immune system, you are more susceptible to catching diseases or fall sick more often.

Whether you’ve come down with a cold or the flu, want to boost your immune system, are feeling fatigued or suffering from digestive problems, there’s a healthy options to take

Imbooster juice

Health-boosting shots have become all the rage at juice bars. They’re basically juices that include a variety of fruit, vegetables, spices and occasionally other ingredients that come together to create a very nutrient dense drink that offers a diverse array of health benefits.

The following recipe from Healthline is packed with essential nutrients for everyday health or for fighting off viruses such as the cold or flu.

Carrots, apples, and oranges are a winning combination for helping your body protect itself and fight off infections.The apples and oranges give you your vitamin C. Blending these may give you the boost you need.

Notable nutrients (in one serving)

potassium from the carrots

vitamin A from the carrots

vitamin B-6 from the carrots

vitamin B-9 (folate) from the oranges

vitamin C from the oranges and apple

Bounce Back

The Bounce Back Shot from BOS is a power-packed mini bottle of rooibos brew to refresh and re-energise you. Rooibos tea is considered a superfood, rich in antioxidants and minerals.

A functional thirst-quenching shot with no caffeine and no artificial additives. The Bounce Back blend contains ginger and turmeric to give it an invigorating boost. Enriched with vitamin C and sustainably packaged in glass.

Lemon ginger tea

A great tasting and immune-boosting drink, lemon ginger tea helps you fight off colds, keep healthy, and relieve sore throats.

Ginger is a natural remedy for nausea, is incredibly anti-inflammatory, improves the absorption and assimilation of essential nutrients in the body and fights cancer.

All you need is 2 sliced lemon, half a teaspoon of ginger, raw honey and rooibos or tea that you like.

Herbal tea

Both chamomile and green tea are also thought to help the immune system because they contain phytochemicals. These chemicals have protective properties meaning they could help to see off cold and flu viruses.

However, chamomile tea also has anti-inflammatory properties so if you’re already suffering from a sore throat or blocked nose this could help.

Therefore, in order to keep your immune system in tip top condition why not swap your usual English breakfast tea or espresso for one of these teas?

Homemade syrup:

If you are one of the people who love making their own syrp, this immune-boosting syrup can be your go-to rescue drink whenever a cold or a flu symptom strikes you. Drinking this homemade syrup once daily can be the best supplement in your daily diet and there are plenty of reasons we say so.

To make this simple winter immunity boosting syrup, you will need:

Horseradish root (1 root)

Apple cider vinegar diluted in water (1 cup)

Turmeric (1 tablespoon)

Peppercorns (5-6 or handful)

Fennel seeds (1 tablespoon)

Clove (1 piece)

Ginger ( half a root)

Garlic (a few cloves)

Orange peel (1/2 cup)

Dried elderberries (1 tablespoon)

Honey (to soften the taste)

Recipe from Timesofindia