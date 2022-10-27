Do you know which foods cause you to be hangry?

Kelly Scholtz, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in SA says: “There are many established links between nutrition and mental health that are related to specific nutrients and their effects on the brain. “Anyone experiencing negative emotions will likely be less motivated to make healthy food choices and more likely to make poor food choices. Our food choices and emotions affect our health outcomes.”

This means that dietary approaches can be used as a complementary intervention along with standard pharmaceutical and other treatments for mental health issues, Scholtz said. The Association Among Emotions and Food Choices in First-Year College Students Using Mobile-Ecological Momentary Assessments study revealed a link between eating sweets, salty snacks and drinking sweetened beverages with feeling lonely or bored. Poor eating choices might lead to mood issues. Our blood sugar and insulin levels jump and then drop when we consume sugary foods and beverages, as well as meals or snacks that are primarily composed of refined carbohydrates. Low blood sugar frequently irritates and may even cause anxiety symptoms.

Eating processed foods can lead to anxiety and low mood. Picture: Delfina Cocciardi/unsplash Perhaps making our food choices while thinking about our brain health is how we can reverse the damage we have been inflicting on ourselves. When we're experiencing emotional turmoil, we tend to reach for processed meals like burgers or cake that contain trans fats, which are bad for the brain and neurological system. T-fat from the diet is incorporated into brain cell membranes and alters the ability of neurons to communicate. This can diminish mental performance. For instance, it may be easier to make dietary adjustments than to fix social situations.

Diets lacking in essential vitamins and minerals, such as folate and vitamin B12, can increase your risk of developing depression. Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in SA spokesperson Kgadi Moabelo says: “It’s important to understand that the relationship between nutrition and mental health is complex. Our physical health and mental well-being are inextricably linked.” Therefore, when we eat well for our bodies, we’re inevitably also eating well for our minds.

