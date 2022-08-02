Drinking herbal tea is one way to stay abreast of health ailments

Loved in almost every part of the world, tea is not just a delicious and refreshing drink; it may also offer several health benefits.

According to the 19th-century Japanese scholar Okakura Kakuzo and author of The Book of Tea, “Tea began as a medicine and grew into a beverage”. And Western researchers agree. The author of “The True History of Tea”, Prof Victor Henry Mair from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, wrote that the tea plant first became popular for its medicinal properties, and was only consumed for enjoyment years later. This original tea plant has two varieties: Camellia Sinensis Sinensis and Camellia Sinensis Assamica, which produce green tea, white tea, and black tea.

Many South Africans love rooibos tea, also known as “red tea” or “red bush tea”. The fermented leaves of the Aspalathus linearis shrub, a plant native to South Africa, are used to make rooibos tea. Rooibos tea contains no caffeine. It is high in antioxidants and has been shown to be a healthy drink for people of all ages. Image from freepik Because it is a herbal tea, rooibos tea contains no caffeine. It is high in antioxidants and has been shown to be a healthy drink for people of all ages. When consumed regularly, it may even help to improve one's health. The variety developed from rooibos teas, each one created with a specific health condition or concern in mind.

Each variant is formulated with a blend of traditional African herbs, including rooibos, to help boost health and relieve the symptoms of many illnesses. The teas help support some of the most common health concerns faced by South Africans: Diabetes

Because of their high antioxidant content, rooibos and herbal teas may benefit people with type 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These antioxidants aid in the fight against inflammation and the regulation of blood sugar levels in the body.

High blood pressure Herbal and rooibos teas are heart-friendly, and have shown to help lower blood pressure and support a healthy heart.

Tea with Hibiscus is specially formulated to support heart health. It is traditionally used as a mild diuretic and to assist blood flow properly through vessels. Gut health A strong immune system and a healthy body depend on a healthy stomach. Stomach cramps or diarrhea may occasionally be caused by the foods we eat, medications we take, or stress disrupting the gut's good bacteria.

Sela Stomach cramp Tea with Uzara has been specifically developed to ease cramps in the stomach. Additionally, it is advised for treating diarrhoea. Colds and flus We’re right in the middle of colds and flu season, and a healthy herbal tea will not just help to alleviate symptoms and assist the body in the healing process, but it may also increase the body’s immunity, helping fight off viruses and prevent colds and flu.

Tea with Lemon Bush has been specially formulated to relieve the symptoms of colds and flu. Joint health Rooibos tea reduces inflammation, and can aid in treating the painful symptoms of arthritis. High in vitamin C, it further helps to repair collagen and connective tissue in the joints.