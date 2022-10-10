Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, October 10, 2022

Eat your way to better health this World Mental Health Day

The best foods for mental health not only improve your mood, but may also reduce mental health symptoms in such illnesses as depression, anxiety, and others. Picture: Pexels

Published 59m ago

The best foods for mental health not only improve mood, but may also reduce symptoms in such illnesses as depression, anxiety, and others.

When you consider the best foods for your mental health, keep in mind that having a positive effect on mental health isn’t as simple as eating something you like or satisfying a craving and feeling good about it.

True, those things can feel good at the moment, but in the broader picture, the kinds of foods you eat can have an effect on your mental health, for better or for worse. So the question stands: what foods are good for mental health?

Here are some of them.

Did you know berries are a good mood food to boost mental health? Picture: Pexels/Carlos Armando Melo

Berries

We all know that fruit is good for us, but did you know berries are a good mood food to boost mental health? Research reveals that eating berry fruits has many beneficial brain effects, including helping to prevent age-related memory loss.

Salmon deserves special attention due to the immense mental health benefits its consumers enjoy. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography

Salmon

Fish, in general, is a very healthy food choice, but salmon deserves special attention due to the immense mental health benefits its consumers enjoy. Salmon is a fatty fish with high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids.

These fatty acids regulate the brain’s neurotransmitters, so they can keep your adrenaline levels from spiking when you are feeling stressed or tense, reducing your anxiety. Salmon is also rich in Vitamin D, which has been linked to lower rates of depression.

Researchers have discovered that cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other spices that we mix into baked goods and savoury dishes have many health benefits. Picture: Pexels

Spices and herbs

Researchers have discovered that cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other spices that we mix into baked goods and savoury dishes contain nutrients that sharpen memory, reduce stress, or improve sleep, among other benefits.

Researchers have found that a compound in turmeric - the spice that gives curry its golden colour - could help to improve the mood and memory of older adults.

Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.

Lutho Pasiya