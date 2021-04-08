Eating for the good of the environment with ’eativist’ Mpoomy Ledwaba

Many can attest to the fact that clean eating is no walk in the park, as it requires both discipline and consistency. South African YouTuber and entrepreneur, Nompumelelo Ledwaba also admitted that as someone who has been on a wellness journey, her relationship with food has not always been positive. Although her relationship with food has not been great, she said she was determined to eat the best food for her body and the environment. Mpoomy Ledwaba, as she is fondly known by her followers on social media, said she has found the perfect term for her wellness journey. She now calls herself an "eativist". An eativist is a person who believes food can be a force for good and consciously chooses food that is good for themselves and the planet.

It's important to preserve nature and take care of our bodies, she said on her IGTV.

“The health journey is amazing. The journey to saving the planet and keeping it green is fun,” said Ledwaba.

She reiterated that the health journey is about developing healthy relationships with food and, not policing our plates.

Ledwaba also joined the 'Eat for Good' campaign by Knorr; for the meal preparations she uses the Knorr Future 50 Foods cookbook.

The food we eat has a huge impact on the planet, more so than the cars we drive, according to Knorr.

A study by Knorr and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) found that 75 percent of the food we eat comes from just 12 plants and five animals. Therefore, continuously eating so few varieties of foods means that we miss out on a world of flavour and nutrients, while also damaging the soil we need for it to grow.

Knorr said eating for good meant being mindful of what we put on our plates. With their new cookbook, Future 50 Foods, Knorr said the aim is to empower people to change the way they eat.

By focusing on a plant-based diet, everyone can make a huge positive impact on the environment, Knorr said.