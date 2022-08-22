Eating leafy greens every day associated with significantly reduced heart disease risk

Numerous health advantages can be obtained from consuming a diet high in leafy greens, including a decreased risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and mental decline. According to a 2021 study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, eating just one cup of nitrate-rich leafy greens a day was associated with significantly reduced heart disease risk among a 50 000-person study population observed over a 23-year study period.

Here are a few of the healthiest leafy green vegetables to include in your diet:

Kale It is considered one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables on the planet due to its many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It contains antioxidants such as lutein and beta-carotene, which reduce the risk of diseases caused by oxidative stress

Image by Anna Sulencka from Pixabay Spinach Spinach has a high nutrient profile and is high in folate, which is important for red blood cell production and the prevention of neural tube defects during pregnancy. It's simple to include in a wide range of dishes, including soups, sauces, smoothies, and salads.

Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay Cabbage It is a member of the Brassica family, which includes Brussels sprouts, kale, and broccoli. This plant family’s vegetables contain glucosinolates, which give them a bitter flavour. Animal studies have revealed that foods containing these plant compounds may have cancer-fighting properties, particularly against lung and esophageal cancer.

Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay Beetroot leaves While beets are frequently used in dishes, the leaves are often overlooked, despite being high in potassium. They also contain the antioxidants beta-carotene and lutein, which may lower the risk of eye disorders such as macular degeneration and cataracts.