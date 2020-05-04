Ensure adequate nutrition in your food

Monitoring whats on your plate is a good way to tell if you are just filling yourself up with empty calories or getting healthy nutrition that is good for your body and mind.

"The real essence of enhancing the nutrients of the plate is to add on herbs and spices. After focusing on just calories, one needs to really see the macro and micro nutrients of the plate.

From selecting a dish to ingredients list including the food label reading is essential for making a healthy meal. Food combinations need to be followed to ensure better nutrients absorption. Pair iron with vitamin C such as any salad leaves with lemon or spinach with tomatoes. Increase your nutrients by adding herbs and spices like - cinnamon, garlic, ginger, fenugreek (methi seeds), basil, thyme, and black pepper in your everyday meals," VLCC experts told IANSlife.

Take healthy and opt for natural alternatives rather than going for refined sugars used natural sources such as dates, fresh seasonal fruits, stevia, honey, jaggery or palm sugar. Focus on consuming high fibre foods like whole wheat added with bran,oats, black channa, all millets -Ragi, Barley or Jowar, the experts said.

One can also try, as far as possible, consuming fresh produce instead of canned or tinned processed foods. Not only you save a few quick bucks, it is a lifestyle modification that will keep your insides healthy.