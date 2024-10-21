Essential tips for maintaining bone and joint health as we get older

As we grow older, maintaining bone and joint health becomes essential to ensure a future free from debilitating pain and limited mobility. Strong bones provide the foundation for an active lifestyle, while flexible joints, the area where bones meet, allow for ease of movement, thanks to cushioning cartilage, ligaments, and synovial fluid that help protect against wear and tear.

Osteoporosis and arthritis are two of the most prevalent conditions affecting bones and joints in older adults. Osteoporosis, characterised by weakened bones, affects one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. Arthritis is a leading cause of disability worldwide, with over 350 million people impacted. Ageing can also bring about joint stiffness due to reduced lubrication, thinning of cartilage, and the shortening of ligaments, all contributing to discomfort and pain.

The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases reports that people who lead sedentary lifestyles face a higher risk of developing osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Inactivity accelerates the loss of bone density and weakens muscles crucial for supporting joint function. Post-menopausal women are particularly susceptible, as bone mass declines due to a reduction in calcium and other essential minerals. However, ageing does not have to mean accepting a future of joint pain and fragile bones. Simple lifestyle changes can help maintain bone and joint health now and well into the future.

1. Get active Prolonged inactivity can lead to weakened bones and stiff joints. Regular weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, or dancing, help maintain bone density, while activities like yoga and Pilates enhance joint flexibility and strengthen muscles that support the joints. For those already experiencing joint discomfort, low-impact exercises, such as swimming or cycling, offer a gentler yet effective option. 2. Nourish your body with a balanced diet Diet plays a significant role in bone and joint health. An unbalanced diet lacking in essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium can weaken bones and stiffen joints. Limiting processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive alcohol is vital, as they can trigger inflammation and compromise bone density. Instead, aim for a diet rich in dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods. 3. Maintain a healthy weight Carrying excess weight places strain on your joints, particularly those in the knees, hips, and spine. Each half a kilogram adds 2 kilograms of pressure on the knees.

4. Stop smoking for stronger bones Smoking negatively affects bone density and hinders the production of bone-forming cells. It can also reduce blood flow to the joints, leading to pain and stiffness. Stopping smoking can help reverse some of the damage and gradually improve bone mineral density. 5. Stay hydrated Proper hydration is essential for joint health, as cartilage is composed largely of water. Dehydration can cause joint stiffness and reduce shock absorption. Drinking plenty of water helps keep joints lubricated and functioning smoothly. 6. Dietary supplements Adding supplements, such as glucosamine and chondroitin, can support joint mobility by alleviating swelling and stiffness, maintaining healthy cartilage, and promoting collagen production. Selvan Naicker, brand manager for OsteoEze says; “By making changes to your lifestyle, at any age, you are making the decision to help look after your body when you are older”.