Even if it wasn’t an April Fools Joke, would you eat Jamie Oliver’s ’placenta burger’?

If you think you have heard it all, think again! British chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Jamie Oliver just shared his most “inclusive burger ever” and its key ingredient is placenta.

Story continues below Advertisment

He posted pictures of it on social media and fans are divided on the comment section. The burgers look delicious and mouthwatering. He captioned them: “Great for Vegetarians - Great for Vegans- Even Pescatarians & Carnivores!” “Introducing my ‘Brilliant Baby Burger’ with a succulent seasoned Placenta Patti with pulled low & slow smoked Placenta burnt ends. Rainbow mustard slaw & golden cashew cheddar all in a soft buns dipped in thick gravy!

“Happy days. What more do you need! Super nutritious, super ethical and taking a disgracefully wasted product that is nearly always thrown away. “Be part of the revolution, pre-order your Placenta from your nearest & dearest pregnant friends now… enjoy the birth of this new great recipe,” said Oliver. Before you faint or wonder how this burger may taste, this might be an April Fools joke. We can’t really trust anything on April Fools Day.

Story continues below Advertisment

But, we also can not totally dismiss this burger. There are a number of people who eat placenta. Mothers who ate their own placenta include, sisters Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, model Blac Chyna, Tia & Tamera Mowry and model Chrissy Teigen.

Story continues below Advertisment

One of the most popular ways new moms can eat their placenta is in pill form, where the tissue is dried, crushed into a powder, and placed in small capsules. BabyCenter notes that eating your placenta may have a number of postpartum benefits, such as improving mood and energy levels and helping increase milk production. “Women eat cooked placenta as well as placenta that's been dried and made into supplements. Eating placenta may not be safe, though.

Story continues below Advertisment