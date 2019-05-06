A balanced main dish at iftar should contain a source of carbohydrates like rice, pasta, potatoes or bulgur, as well as some form of protein like beef, chicken or fish.

Fasting during Ramadan can improve one's health, but only if done in the proper manner. If done incorrectly, it could cause more harm than good. Here are some healthy nutritional tips from Nestle. Pre-dawn meal (suhur) is a vital meal in Ramadaan. It gives you strength and vitality for the day and can make fasting easier and tolerable. Make sure the meal is rich in slowly absorbed carbohydrates such as wholegrain breads, rice and wholegrain cereals which help maintain your blood sugar levels.

Make sure your soup includes generous amounts of vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, peas, green beans, squash and carrots. They add vitamins and minerals to your soup as well as fibre which is essential for a healthy digestive system.

A healthy dinner (iftar) goes hand in hand with the traditions: starting with two dates, then a glass of water or laban. Start the meal with a warm bowl of soup, a salad and the main course. Of course, moderation is key to health.

A balanced main dish at iftar should contain a source of carbohydrates like rice, pasta, potatoes or bulgur, as well as some form of protein like beef, chicken or fish, in addition to cooked vegetables. Balance and moderation are key to health.