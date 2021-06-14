As we celebrate World Cucumber Day, here's some food for thought: Why are cucumbers good for you? Cucumber is one of the most versatile fruits and it benefits us in several ways, including our skin, diets and overall health.

The fruit's versatility allows for it to be enjoyed as a snack between meals, added to salads, used as a garnish for gin, or detox water. Some of the benefits of cucumber: Maintains hydration

The fruit is said to help prevent dehydration, because it’s weight is 96% water. Water is essential for maintaining body temperature, removing waste and lubricating joints. They help flush out toxins Cucumbers help flush out toxins in the body. They are high in fibre. Including them in your snacking can help you have regular bowel movements while also increasing good gut bacteria. According to WebMD, "good" bacteria in the gut microbiome do more than merely assist digestion – they expand fast, so that the harmful strains are unable to grow.

They are rich in antioxidants Cucumbers are rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids, lignans and triterpenes. The antioxidants protect cells and reduce inflammation in the joints. Help maintain a healthy weight