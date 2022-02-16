Foods that affect your child’s mood

If you think your child behaves differently, i.e. better or worse, after eating certain foods, you might be right. According to health experts, ingredients in the food your child eats fuel many of the factors that affect their behaviour.

Kath Megaw, a paediatric nutritionist and co-developer of the new Ucook range of frozen food for kids, says that to date, there is no clear scientific evidence that undesirable behaviour is caused by nutritional problems in children, but she agrees that certain foods may play at some role. So what can your child eat to help with their attention span, focus in the classroom, or general hyperactivity? Megaw says behavioural diets haven’t yet been put through intense research. “Data in this realm is limited and the results presented are mixed. Many health experts believe, however, that what your child eats and drinks may play a role in helping behavioural symptoms,” she says.

Megaw says that a behaviour-enhancing diet could help the brain function better and lessen symptoms associated with bad behaviour, such as restlessness or lack of focus. Additionally, she says that certain food groups definitely work to improve bodily functions and thereby produce a more contented, happier child. Here are some of her picks on those certain food groups. If you think your child behaves differently, for better or worse, after eating certain foods, you might be right. Picture: Supplied Protein Beans, cheese, eggs, meat, and nuts are good sources of protein. Eating these kinds of foods in the morning and as after-school snacks can help improve concentration.

Complex carbohydrates Load up on vegetables and some fruit, including oranges, tangerines (naartjies), pears, grapefruit, apples, and kiwi. Serve this type of food in the evening and it may help improve your child’s sleeping patterns. Vitamin B

This has been shown in many studies to enhance concentration and brain function, which helps with learning and memory. In addition, Megaw suggests avoiding the following. Simple carbohydrates

Cut down on sweets, corn syrup, sugar, products made from white flour, white rice, and potatoes without the skins. Foods containing preservatives and food colouring The American Academy of Paediatrics now agrees that eliminating preservatives and food colourings from the diet is a reasonable option for improving behaviour. Some experts recommend that kids with behavioural issues completely avoid these substances: