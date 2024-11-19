Foods to avoid on an empty stomach for better digestion

We’ve all been there: you wake up ravenous or have had such a hectic day that you forgot to eat. When hunger takes hold, it’s tempting to grab the first thing in sight—whether that’s leftover pizza or sugary cereal. But did you know that some foods can wreak havoc on an empty stomach, especially if you have a sensitive digestive system?

Eating the wrong foods without anything else in your stomach can lead to discomfort, bloating, and even blood sugar crashes. In this article, we’ll explore which foods you should avoid on an empty stomach and how to make better choices to keep your digestion happy. Your stomach is a highly sensitive organ and the foods you eat on an empty stomach can affect how your digestive system behaves for the rest of the day.

Understanding which foods to avoid can empower us to make healthier choices that keep our digestive system happy. Picture: Pixabay/Pexels When your stomach is empty, it produces hydrochloric acid to break down food, but if the wrong types of food are introduced, this acid can irritate your stomach lining or trigger other digestive issues like heartburn or bloating. Understanding how different foods interact with your body on an empty stomach can help you avoid unnecessary discomfort. Let's dive into the foods you're better off avoiding when your stomach is running on empty.

Spicy foods Spicy foods might be delicious but they’re not always the best choice for an empty stomach. The notion that spicy foods can irritate your stomach lining depends on whether you're used to eating these foods, said Dr Robynne Chutkan, a gastroenterologist and author of “Gutbliss” speaking to “Real Simple”. If you're not accustomed to spicy foods, eating them on an empty stomach can lead to gastrointestinal distress.

Dr Michael Schopis, another gastroenterologist, explains that capsaicin, the chemical responsible for the heat in spicy foods, can trigger your body to produce more mucus and speed up digestion. This can result in symptoms like loose stools, stomach pain and even diarrhoea. To avoid these issues, try consuming spicy dishes with a buffer, like rice or bread, which can help neutralise the heat. Sugary foods

While it might be tempting to reach for something sweet, like a pastry or dessert, first thing in the morning, it’s best to hold off. Eating sugary foods on an empty stomach may lead to a faster spike in insulin and blood sugar levels, which often results in a crash soon after. Complex carbs in whole grains provide slow-digesting energy without spiking blood sugar. Picture:Lisa Dol /Pexels To prevent this, opt for high-fibre foods before indulging in something sugary. Fibre can help slow down sugar absorption, leading to a gentler rise in blood sugar and avoiding that post-sugar crash.

Caffeinated teas Many people enjoy starting their day with a cup of tea but if it’s caffeinated, you might want to wait until you’ve had something to eat. Caffeine can irritate the stomach lining and increase the production of stomach acid, leading to reflux symptoms. Drinking caffeinated tea on an empty stomach can exacerbate these issues, especially for those with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

If you can’t go without your morning cup of tea, try eating a small snack beforehand to cushion the impact of the caffeine on your digestive system. Carbonated drinks Carbonated drinks like soda and sparkling water are fun to drink but can wreak havoc on an empty stomach. The carbon dioxide bubbles from the drink’s carbonation can create a lot of pressure in the stomach, causing discomfort and burping.

If you’re craving something fizzy, try to drink it with a meal to minimise these unpleasant side effects. Greasy fried foods Greasy fried foods, like French fries or fried chicken, are especially hard on an empty stomach. These foods are high in fat, which means they take longer to digest and sit in the stomach for longer periods of time.

This can lead to increased acid production, which may result in stomach pain, discomfort, or acid reflux. Better alternatives If you're looking for foods that are gentler on an empty stomach, here are some alternatives:

Oatmeal: High in fibre, oatmeal can help stabilise blood sugar and is easy on the digestive system. Bananas: They contain natural sugars for a quick energy boost, but also fibre to slow down sugar absorption. Whole-grain toast: The complex carbs in whole grains provide slow-digesting energy without spiking blood sugar.