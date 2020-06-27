Give your body an immune-boosting shot with these rooibos remedies

For over a century, antioxidant-rich Rooibos tea has been used to help ease and provide protection against colds and flu. Its ability to support the immune system in fighting viruses, enhances the body’s natural defence system making it a must-have pantry staple. Here’s how Rooibos can help fight coughs and sniffles this winter season: One of the most important healing functions of Rooibos tea is that it keeps the body hydrated, unlike Ceylon tea, coffee and energy drinks, which could deplete the body of fluids. These drinks all contain caffeine which is a diuretic. When you’re ill, you tend to lose a lot of fluids from sweating (if you have a fever) and a raised metabolism as your body increases its internal level of activity to battle the infection. Since Rooibos tea is 100% caffeine-free, it will keep you sufficiently hydrated. Drink up to six cups of Rooibos tea a day for maximum benefits.

Sore throats and other aches and pains that are characteristic of colds and flu, could also benefit from Rooibos tea. Drinking the tea will keep your throat moist and help to reduce irritation.

Rooibos also has a calming effect on the body, which could help to alleviate tension and thus promote better sleep, which is essential for getting over a cold.

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (SARC) says if you’re looking for a natural way to beat colds and flu, look no further than Rooibos.

“It is packed with polyphenols, which are micronutrients with antioxidant activity. Polyphenols act as scavengers of free radicals throughout the body, which are detrimental by-products of cell metabolism that can cause inflammation. Aspalatin – a unique antioxidant found only in Rooibos tea, will help to boost immunity, whilst protecting the body against other illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” she says.

SPICY ROOIBOS

Ingredients:

A cup of strong Rooibos

1 tsp of lemon

1 tsp of honey

½ tsp of preferably fresh ginger (try a full tsp if it’s not too strong for you)

A pinch of cayenne pepper

Method:

Pour boiling water into a cup or mug, add one Rooibos teabag and let it steep for at least 5 to 6 minutes. Add a teaspoon of lemon, honey, ginger and a pinch of cayenne pepper.

* If you prefer something cold, make your own herbal ice lollies or ice chips using the same Rooibos tea combination as above.

ROOIBOS HOT TODDY

Ingredients:

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of 1 lemon

litre of Rooibos tea, brewed using 6 bags

2 cinnamon sticks

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and chopped finely

Honey to taste

Combine all of the ingredients then serve immediately while still hot.