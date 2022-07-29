Grocery list of healthy food you should always have in the kitchen

No one would disagree with the fact that grocery shopping is a challenging task, even for the most organised person. Unhealthy foods seem to stalk you from every aisle of the store, threatening to end your health goals.

Having a carefully planned grocery shopping list gets you in and out of the store swiftly and helps you abide by your healthy eating plan. If you feel lost, here are some healthy essential food items you should always have in the kitchen. Sweet potatoes may improve blood sugar control and are high in vitamin A, which helps maintain a good immune system and skin health, something that is particularly important during the colder months. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are popular and healthy. They provide an impressive amount of vitamins and minerals that come with multiple health benefits. Their primary nutrient is vitamin A and just one potato contains your entire daily dose. They are also rich in potassium, fibre and other vitamins. You can enjoy sweet potatoes in a number of ways: baked or steamed or added to a variety of dishes. Their mild flavour also makes them popular with children so they are great for families.

Having a delicious breakfast to look forward to can really help get you out of bed. Picture: Keegan Evans Oatmeal In a crisis, this can be used to create several meals, both sweet and savoury. Its high fibre content will keep you feeling full. It is certainly one of your evergreen grocery essentials. Veggies are all excellent sources of iron and calcium, plus they taste delicious as a base on salads. Picture: Pexels Veggies

Leafy veggies such as lettuce, kale and spinach are my go-to greens. They are all excellent sources of iron and calcium, plus they taste delicious as a base in salads. Other veggies I usually buy are cauliflower, broccoli, onions (red and yellow), and whatever else is in season. Research indicates that eating nuts every day can be beneficial for health. Picture: Pexels/Vie Studio Nuts

Research indicates that eating nuts every day can be beneficial for health. Some people are unable to eat nuts because of an allergy. For those who can eat them, choosing plain, unflavoured, and unsalted nuts is a healthy option. All nuts contain essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium and zinc. In addition to being an excellent source of protein, eggs can be prepared in several ways. Picture: Pexels/Mikhail Nilov Eggs

These should unquestionably be included on your essential shopping list. They are filling and jam-packed with vitamins and minerals. Eggs can be enjoyed in several ways, too: scrambled, made into omelettes, or just boiled. Put these on your ultimate healthy shopping list and you will always be able to make a healthy dish for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Just one lemon can fulfil your daily recommended vitamin C intake. Picture: Pexels/Lukas Lemons Just one lemon can fulfil your daily recommended vitamin C intake. Including this healthy food in your diet will help increase your good cholesterol (HDL) levels and make your bones stronger. Vitamin C is also essential if you want healthy and glowing skin. The best way to include lemon in your diet is to squeeze it into your green tea.

You can also squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into your salads. Boneless skinless chicken breast, white fish, and turkey breast are all safe bets.Picture: Pexels/Jéshoots Protein You might be used to hearing that you should get plenty of lean meat and protein, but what qualifies as “lean?” Lean meat is meat that has 10% or less fat.

Most grocery stores will include the percentage on the label of ground meats, but not necessarily on whole cuts of meat. Boneless skinless chicken breast, white fish, and turkey breast are all safe bets. Sweet and delicious, fruit can save you from unhealthy indulgences when you are craving something sugary. Picture: Pexels/Photomix Photography Fruit Sweet and delicious, fruit can save you from unhealthy indulgences when you are craving something sugary.