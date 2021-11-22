Guys, here’s how eating plant-based can fight erectile dysfunction and spice up your bedroom antics

Erectile dysfunction, when a man has difficulty attaining or maintaining an erection, can feel embarrassing to talk about. But, it’s very common. Three new studies reveal that following a healthy plant-based diet impacts positively on men’s health, including helping lower the chance of erectile dysfunction and the risk of prostate cancer.

The latest research, published in the US Journal of Urology, studied more than 47 000 men on varying diets over a twenty-eight-year period. They concluded that plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer and a decreased chance of erectile dysfunction. Study author, Dr Stacy Loeb, said: “These three studies show that dietary interventions can make positive impacts for overall health, as well as specific urologic conditions faced by millions of men. Increased consumption of a healthy plant-based diet has significant benefits for urologic and sexual health.” Loeb added that they believe plant-based diets should be recommended for men who are concerned about the risks of prostate cancer.

Another study author, Dr Ranjith Ramasamy, said: “We are on the cusp of figuring out how healthy living with decreased animal protein and more of a plant-based diet with more vegetables and fruits is not just better for your heart but also good for men's health conditions, including sex life and testosterone levels.” Commenting on the above findings, international health expert Maria Ascencao said research shows that men are more likely to choose red meat, poultry, and bread over fruits and vegetables, which may lead to a lack of key nutrients. “Studies show that a diet rich in nutritious foods and low in processed and refined foods with high sugars is not only associated with reduced erectile dysfunction and prostate cancer risk but also has many other health benefits.”