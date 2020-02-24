Supermodel Hailey Bieber overhauled her diet after hubby Justin Bieber's Lyme disease diagnoses in January.
The 23-year-old model - who tied the knot with Justin in 2018 - challenged herself to start eating healthily after her husband began clean eating to help with his condition.
She told People magazine: "It's very funny because my husband was always the one who ate a lot of junk food.
"Then when he was going through all this stuff with his health, he found out he was very allergic to gluten and had to completely cut it out. That changed his mood, the way he felt, his skin, everything."
Justin first started to focus on his eating habits when he didn't know what was causing his symptoms of ill-health, which led to a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder.